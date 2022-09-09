TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI said it has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a Lakeland man wanted for attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

For over a year, authorities have been looking for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, who was accused of assaulting multiple officers during the breach.

The FBI said Pollock pulled one officer down a set of steps, kneed and punched another in the face, and pushed a third by his neck.

Pollock was also accused of taking a riot shield, thrusting it into an officer’s face, and slamming into a police line.

His sister, Olivia Pollock; ex-Polk Fire Rescue EMT Joshua Doolin; and Joseph Hutchinson III were arrested in June 2021 for their own roles in the Capitol riot. All of them were also Lakeland residents.

However, the 23-year-old has yet to be captured.

Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

“Mr. Pollock is a fugitive,” said David Walker, FBI Tampa special agent in charge. “We are asking the public to provide information on his whereabouts so that we can safely bring him in to answer to the charges against him.”

FBI Tampa is offering a $30,000 reward in exchange on Pollock’s whereabouts. He is believed to have connections in central and north Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Pollock is a welder by trade and could be working similar jobs.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

If you know where he is, call 813-253-1000 or visit www.tips.fbi.gov.