Retired Polk County Sheriff’s Office K9 dies after years of service

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 deputies.

K-9 Kony retired with his handler in 2017. The four-legged former deputy courageously served Polk County from 2011-2017.

The sheriff’s office said Kony crossed the “Rainbow Bridge” as both a retired law enforcement dog and a beloved pet to the Hill family.

“He was a special Hero and one of the best I have ever had the privilege to work with,” Former partner Deputy Sheriff Mike Hill.

Thank you for your service Kony.