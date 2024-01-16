TAMPA (WFLA) – Monday was a sad day for the Lakeland Police Department, which announced the passing of retired police K9 Aztor.

Aztor served the Lakeland community from 2015 to 2021 as the partner of Sergeant McLaughlin and was a member of the 2019 National Champion Patrol Dog Team.

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

Lakeland Police Department

“…Aztor’s dedication and focus on duty were unwavering,” said the Lakeland Police Department in a Facebook post. “Yet, at home, he was a fun-loving protector to his hooman family that included two little boys who loved him dearly.”