Results: Polk County 2020 municipal elections

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The results are in for the 2020 municipal elections in Polk County.

All precincts have reported, and the results for each race are listed below.

Bartow City Commission Seat 4, At-Large

Trish Burdin-Pfeiffer – 49.58%, 234 votes

Steve Githens – 47.03%, 222 votes

Gerald Jacob Cochran – 3.39%, 16 votes

Haines City City Commission Seat 3

Morris Lee West – 81.62%, 613 votes

Steve Larsen – 18.38%, 138 votes

Haines City City Commission Seat 4

Claude E. Holmes, II – 75.70%, 567 votes

H. L. “Roy” Tyler – 24.30%, 182 votes

Haines City Charter Amendment

No – 59.79%, 403 votes

Yes – 40.21%, 271 votes

Lake Wales City Commissioner Seat 5, District 28

Robin L. Gibson – 59.82%, 131 votes

Bob Wood – 40.18%, 88 votes

Mulberry City Commission Seat 1

Neil B. Devine – 66.27%, 55 votes

Thomas “Tom” Mulvaney – 33.73%, 28 votes

Mulberry City Commission Seat 3