Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Results: Polk County 2020 municipal elections

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The results are in for the 2020 municipal elections in Polk County.

All precincts have reported, and the results for each race are listed below.

Bartow City Commission Seat 4, At-Large

  • Trish Burdin-Pfeiffer – 49.58%, 234 votes
  • Steve Githens – 47.03%, 222 votes
  • Gerald Jacob Cochran – 3.39%, 16 votes

Haines City City Commission Seat 3

  • Morris Lee West – 81.62%, 613 votes
  • Steve Larsen – 18.38%, 138 votes

Haines City City Commission Seat 4

  • Claude E. Holmes, II – 75.70%, 567 votes
  • H. L. “Roy” Tyler – 24.30%, 182 votes

Haines City Charter Amendment

  • No – 59.79%, 403 votes
  • Yes – 40.21%, 271 votes

Lake Wales City Commissioner Seat 5, District 28

  • Robin L. Gibson – 59.82%, 131 votes
  • Bob Wood – 40.18%, 88 votes

Mulberry City Commission Seat 1

  • Neil B. Devine – 66.27%, 55 votes
  • Thomas “Tom” Mulvaney – 33.73%, 28 votes

Mulberry City Commission Seat 3

  • Linda Lee Dolan – 51.81%, 43 votes
  • Brenda Holderbaum – 48.19%, 40 votes

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks"

a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic"

Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus"

Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic"

Bucs unveil new uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs unveil new uniforms"

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss