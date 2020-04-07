Results: Polk County 2020 municipal elections

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The results are in for the 2020 municipal elections in Polk County.
All precincts have reported, and the results for each race are listed below.
Bartow City Commission Seat 4, At-Large
- Trish Burdin-Pfeiffer – 49.58%, 234 votes
- Steve Githens – 47.03%, 222 votes
- Gerald Jacob Cochran – 3.39%, 16 votes
Haines City City Commission Seat 3
- Morris Lee West – 81.62%, 613 votes
- Steve Larsen – 18.38%, 138 votes
Haines City City Commission Seat 4
- Claude E. Holmes, II – 75.70%, 567 votes
- H. L. “Roy” Tyler – 24.30%, 182 votes
Haines City Charter Amendment
- No – 59.79%, 403 votes
- Yes – 40.21%, 271 votes
Lake Wales City Commissioner Seat 5, District 28
- Robin L. Gibson – 59.82%, 131 votes
- Bob Wood – 40.18%, 88 votes
Mulberry City Commission Seat 1
- Neil B. Devine – 66.27%, 55 votes
- Thomas “Tom” Mulvaney – 33.73%, 28 votes
Mulberry City Commission Seat 3
- Linda Lee Dolan – 51.81%, 43 votes
- Brenda Holderbaum – 48.19%, 40 votes