Report: Stranger in van approached 12-year-old girl in Winter Haven, offered her $20 to get in

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are investigating claims from a 12-year-old girl who said she was approached by a stranger who invited her to get into his minivan.

The incident happened Thursday morning near Denison Middle School on 5th Street NE.

The girl told police she was being followed by a dark-colored minivan, and that the driver, asked if she needed a ride, but she declined.

The girl said the same man approached her again at the intersection of 4th Street and Avenue A SE and offered to pay her $20. The girl refused and reported the incident to school officials.

Police say the man was described as a black male in his 30s or 40s with a medium complexion and thin build.

They’re asking anyone who was in the area between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Thursday to call detectives at 863-291-5620.

LATEST STORIES: