Report: Stranger in van approached 12-year-old girl in Winter Haven, offered her $20 to get in

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are investigating claims from a 12-year-old girl who said she was approached by a stranger who invited her to get into his minivan.

The incident happened Thursday morning near Denison Middle School on 5th Street NE.

The girl told police she was being followed by a dark-colored minivan, and that the driver, asked if she needed a ride, but she declined.

The girl said the same man approached her again at the intersection of 4th Street and Avenue A SE and offered to pay her $20. The girl refused and reported the incident to school officials.

Police say the man was described as a black male in his 30s or 40s with a medium complexion and thin build.

They’re asking anyone who was in the area between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Thursday to call detectives at 863-291-5620.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay"

13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical"

Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak"

Largo liquor store crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo liquor store crooks"

liquor store surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "liquor store surveillance video"

Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus"

Health department breach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health department breach"

Sarasota based 24-hour hand sanitizer company sees a spike in sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota based 24-hour hand sanitizer company sees a spike in sales"

Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss