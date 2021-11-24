‘Reckless’ Mulberry driver clocks 113 mph down I-4, arrested for DUI

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23 year old was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving after deputies clocked him going 113 mph and weaving between traffic down Interstate 4 Tuesday evening.

Deputies say Cameron Peterson, 23, of Mulberry, was weaving his Kia Optima in and out of traffic eastbound along I-4 Tuesday around 7:40 p.m. Authorities add Peterson was clocked on digital radar going 113 mph in a 70 mph zone.

When Peterson was pulled over, deputies say he showed multiple signs of impairment including moving slowly, giggling during his interview, leaning on his vehicle to stay upright, showing confusion at times and speaking with a distinct slurred speech pattern.

Records show Peterson refused a breath test. His driver’s license was later confiscated and his driving privileges suspended for one year.

“Interstate 4 is dangerous enough without this kind of extraordinarily dangerous driving behavior. It’s a miracle that no one was hurt by his reckless conduct,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.