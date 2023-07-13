LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida braces to lose yet another major property insurance carrier, local insurance agents and brokers are working overtime to find their clients policies they can afford.

“I’ve been really stressed out, to be honest,” said Matthew Raspopovich, owner of Farmers Insurance Raspopovich Agency in Lakeland.

For the past 4 1/2 years, his agency sold homeowner and automobile insurance products from Farmers Insurance. This week, the company announced it would no longer be selling new policies or renewing its existing ones in Florida.

“I was seeing some signs and red flags and I still kept up my hope just because I’m a believer in this company,” Raspopovich said.

Over the next several months, Raspopovich and his team will be contacting its 1,000 clients to inform them of the next steps.

“Make sure that they know the process, like the timeline of when and what exactly is going to occur, and then to also reassure them that as an agency we are still here for them,” he said.

Raspopovich said he will figure out a way to continue operating his insurance agency, despite Farmers Insurance leaving the state.

He can find his customers’ policies through brokerage firms, though he expects people to experience some sticker shock.

“I think a lot of people are going to be shocked by what they find because we’re seeing premiums that are like double or triple of what people are paying,” Raspopovich said.

“That’s awful for them and their agents and the customers,” said Steven Greenberg, referring to the situation with Farmers Insurance.

Greenberg owns Full Cover Insurance Solutions in Lakeland.

The insurance broker and his three employees secure policies for 5,000 property owners in the area.

The team had to quickly find policies for customers who were dropped by Southern Fidelity Insurance Company, which was declared insolvent last year.

“This company said, ‘oh by the way, in 30 days, we’re no longer going to be here and you have to find everybody a policy’. We had over 250 policies with them, so yeah, we were really working overtime to get all those policies in the door,” Greenberg said.

The work continues now, as customers call the office, requesting new policies after their renewal notice showed a doubled or tripled premium.

“It’s bad for everybody because there’s a whole bunch of people shopping at the same time and the other companies barely have capacity,” Greenberg said.