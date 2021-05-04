Real estate reality check: What’s the market like in Polk County?

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s no denying Tampa Bay’s real estate market is red hot.

In March, housing prices in the area increased nearly 20% from the previous year, according to local realtors.

According to Redfin, the average price of a home in Tampa Bay is $300,000, and depending on the area, you could get a little more or less for that price tag.

Polk County is a popular option among families looking to purchase a home in Tampa Bay.

“In Polk County right now, $300,000 is going to get you a really good single family home,” said MEGG Homes consultant Angie Reynolds.

Fully-updated homes are drawing families from Tampa and Orlando.

8 On Your Side toured a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,954-square-foot home listed at $319,950.

The house, which was built in 1987, is on Glennis Avenue in Lakeland.

“They can’t find real estate in those big cities, or it’s just out of their price point,” Reynolds said.

Similar houses are available in Auburndale and Winter Haven, other high interest areas of the county, according to the realtor.

“It has a little bit of a nightlife, but it still has that hometown feel — great restaurants, great parks,” Reynolds said.

She says the chance to purchase a larger piece of property at a lower price per square foot makes Polk County more appealing, despite the drive time to Tampa.

“Prices in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are going to a little more per square foot. So, you might not get the two car garage, you might not get the fenced in yard. There are some amenities you might have to sacrifice,” Reynolds said.