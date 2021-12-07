Rare feat: Polk County teen earns perfect score on 2 AP exams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Harrison School for the Arts student earned a perfect score on not one, but two AP exams, joining an exclusive club of students who’ve achieved the same feat.

The College Board informed Harrison Principal Kevin LeVine that Kim-Tien Vo, a senior at the Lakeland school, had earned every point possible on both her AP 2-D Art and Design and AP 3-D Art and Design exams.

“When I first opened the email I thought, ‘Oh this is cool,’ but the further I read, it was like holy cow,” LeVine said.

Vo was one of only 152 students in the world to score a 5 on the 2-D exam, and one of only 46 students to get the top score on the 3-D exam.

She was one of only 12 to earn top scores and maximum point totals on multiple AP exams, the district said.

LeVine said it was the first time this has happened in his nine years as an administrator at the school.

“I was just blown away by the accomplishment. I’m incredibly proud of Kim-Tien,” he said.