Rabies alert extended in Polk Co. after raccoon tests positive

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The health department has expanded a rabies alert after a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lakeland Highlands area.

The extension of the alert now includes boundaries for the following areas:

North boundary – County Road 540A

South boundary – Polk Parkway

East boundary – US Highway 98

West boundary – State Road 37

The health department’s goal is to inform all residents and visitors in Polk County that rabies is present in the wild animal population.

You should also be aware rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.

For pets who have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal or to report

unusual-acting animals, contact Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal

Control at (863) 499-2600.

LATEST STORIES: