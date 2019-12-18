Live Now
Live coverage: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Rabies alert extended in Polk Co. after raccoon tests positive

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zombie Raccoon

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The health department has expanded a rabies alert after a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lakeland Highlands area.

The extension of the alert now includes boundaries for the following areas:

  • North boundary – County Road 540A
  • South boundary – Polk Parkway
  • East boundary – US Highway 98
  • West boundary – State Road 37

The health department’s goal is to inform all residents and visitors in Polk County that rabies is present in the wild animal population.

You should also be aware rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.

For pets who have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal or to report
unusual-acting animals, contact Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal
Control at (863) 499-2600.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss