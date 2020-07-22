‘Pure evil’: Grady Judd calls for execution of Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling on the death penalty for the suspect accused of pulling the trigger in Friday night’s triple homicide in Frostproof.

Judd said 26-year-old Tony “TJ” Wiggins was the shooter Friday night when Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, were ‘massacred.’

Judd, who said the murder scene was one of the worst he’s ever witnessed, called Wiggins “evil in the flesh.”

“This is a guy who can hurt you just because it’s the right thing for him to do in the moment at that time with his three brain cells,” Judd said.

The sheriff announced the arrest of Wiggins and his alleged accomplices Wednesday, and said Wiggins should pay the ultimate price.

“I’m sure somebody thinks he outta have counseling, and pretrial release,” Judd mocked. “Our goal, and we pray that the state attorney can seek the death penalty, he needs to receive a fair trail … then be executed.”

LATEST STORIES: