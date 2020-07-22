LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

‘Pure evil’: Grady Judd calls for execution of Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling on the death penalty for the suspect accused of pulling the trigger in Friday night’s triple homicide in Frostproof.

Judd said 26-year-old Tony “TJ” Wiggins was the shooter Friday night when Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, were ‘massacred.’

Judd, who said the murder scene was one of the worst he’s ever witnessed, called Wiggins “evil in the flesh.”

“This is a guy who can hurt you just because it’s the right thing for him to do in the moment at that time with his three brain cells,” Judd said.

The sheriff announced the arrest of Wiggins and his alleged accomplices Wednesday, and said Wiggins should pay the ultimate price.

“I’m sure somebody thinks he outta have counseling, and pretrial release,” Judd mocked. “Our goal, and we pray that the state attorney can seek the death penalty, he needs to receive a fair trail … then be executed.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss