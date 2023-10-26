TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix was recently named one of the best places for women to work in a survey conducted by Great Place to Work, according to a news release.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a best workplace for women by Fortune,” Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton said in a statement. “Being named on the 2023 list reflects Publix’s commitment to creating a culture of inclusion and advancement for all associates, which includes many incredibly talented women.”

Women were asked in the survey about their experiences, and the answers were analyzed to find trends, according to the news release.

Publix ranked 69th on the list, based on data from 1.3 million survey responses. The large company that ranked highest on the list was Hilton, followed by Marriott International and Cisco.

View the Top 100 list on Great Place to Work.