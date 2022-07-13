LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Glenn Chancey says he didn’t think twice before springing into action after hearing a loud crash outside a Publix warehouse last month.

“I didn’t think a whole lot, I guess – grabbed my fire extinguisher out of my truck, tried to do what I could. It’s more of a blur than anything,” he said.

Chancey received an official certificate of recognition from the Lakeland Fire Department on Wednesday morning for his heroic actions before dawn on US-92 in Lakeland on June 2.

“From what we understand about the call, him being able to get that person out of that vehicle, the vehicle that was on fire, more than likely saved that person’s life,” said Fire Chief Doug Riley.

After hearing the crash, Chancey discovered two damaged vehicles. One was on fire.

Chancey used the fire extinguisher to bring down the flames and called 911. Chancey and another bystander removed a victim from the burning vehicle.

“I like to think anybody else in the same position would have done it. Maybe they would, maybe they wouldn’t. I’m just glad I could be there to help somebody,” said Chancey.

“I want to say thank you. We appreciate you. Our citizens recognize that we have people out there that will go above and beyond, that will put their own self in danger and will do the right thing to help their fellow citizen out there in their time of need,” Chief Riley said to Chancey at the recognition ceremony Wednesday.

Chancey said he received a similar award from Publix this week, but that is not the recognition he will remember most.

At the scene, a woman approached him.

“She asked me, ‘Did you pull [the victim] out of the car?’ and I said ‘Yes, ma’am, I did.’ She said ‘I’m his wife, can I give you a hug?’” he recalled. “To me, that was thanks enough for everything that happened that day.”