LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix announced Thursday it is donating $1 million to support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The popular southeastern supermarket chain said the funds will be used to support nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross, United Way, and the Florida Fund, enabling workers to respond and help people recover.

In addition, the company said it is activating its companywide donation campaign, allowing customers to make a donation in any amount during checkout to help those affected by the storm.

“We’re thankful to Publix Charities for their generous donation to help the people affected by Hurricane Idalia,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “And I’m proud of our more than 250,000 associates who are working hard to take care of our customers, our communities, and each other every day, especially in times of disaster.”