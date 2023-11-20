LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix announced a few changes, regarding the roles of CEO, President, and Executive Chairman for the company.

In a press release Friday, the grocery store giant said starting Jan. 1, 2024, former CEO Todd Jones will become their new Executive Chairman, as their current President, Kevin Murphy, will become the new CEO.

More role changes include Senior Vice President John Goff being promoted to President and the chairman of the Board Ed Crenshaw, remaining on the board of directors as Chairman Emeritus.

“Todd has been an outstanding leader,” said Ed Crenshaw. “He has been committed to continuing Publix’s success and passionate about the development and promotion of our associates. We’re pleased he will continue to provide leadership to our company as Executive Chairman.”

Todd Jones started at Publix in 1980, working as a front service clerk before moving up to store management in 1988. As he moved through the ranks, he eventually became senior vice president of product business development before becoming President in 2008, CEO and President in 2016, and CEO in 2019.

In a similar way, Murphy began at Publix in 1984 as a front service clerk and worked his way to President in 2019. Goff started in the same positions as Murphy and Jones in 1991 before moving through the ranks, landing himself as senior vice president of retail operations in 2022.

“We are delighted to have leaders with the experience of Kevin and John who are ready to take the next steps in their careers,” said Todd Jones. “I am confident in their ability to lead our company into the future and to continue to make Publix a great place to shop for our customers and a great place to work for our associates.”