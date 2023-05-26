LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland robbery suspect was recaptured three hours after he escaped police custody while being treated at a local hospital.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Tallmadge, 33, was a “person of interest” in a robbery investigation and had an active warrant for a petit theft charge in Polk County and was also wanted by U.S. Marshals for violation of probation for possession of weapon charge.

Tallmadge ran from deputies when they tried to take him into custody on Wednesday. When he was located Thursday, he ran away again but was eventually captured. He was taken to the hospital after he complained about pain, authorities said.

He eventually managed to escape during a procedure at the hospital, which required him to be unrestrained.

Deputies formed a perimeter around the area and were able to arrest him on the two warrants. The Lakeland Police Department and Lake Alfred Police Department both had charges pending against Tallmadge for unrelated crimes, including aggravated fleeing to elude and leaving the scene of a crash. He’s facing additional charges stemming from his hospital escape, which include escape, resisting, occupied burglary and felony petit theft for stealing a hospital gown and a T-shirt.

“Detectives are looking at every little thing he’s done so we can charge him for each and every crime he committed. This guy is a true menace to society, and we want to ensure that he gets sent back to state prison for a fourth time, and hopefully, he’ll stay there for quite a while,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.