Professional golfer Tommy ‘Two Gloves’ Gainey arrested in Polk Co. prostitution sting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Professional golfer Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey was one of 124 people arrested as part of a prostitution sting in Florida.

He told the sheriff’s office he was in town for a charity golf event.

“He missed his tee time the next morning,” said Sheriff Judd.

The sting, called “Operation Santa’s Naughty List,” lasted six days and yielded 53 people who were arrested for prostitution, 46 people who were arrested for seeking the services of prostitution, and five people who had the intent to sexually harm a child, according to the report.

Officials said the 44-year-old Gainey was charged with soliciting for prostitution.

He has been released on bail.