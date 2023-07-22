WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant woman was killed in an apparent double murder-suicide in Winter Haven Friday night, according to Polk County deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said at about 7 p.m., Riley Groover, 26, shot the victim multiple times in front of several people in a neighborhood on Central Avenue West.

Investigators said Groover and the victim were in a relationship, and the shooting took place near the couple’s home. The victim was said to be eight months pregnant at the time.

First responders and hospital staff tried to save the unborn child, but the baby died as well.

According to a release, family members said the couple has had arguments and instances of domestic violence in the past. However, these incidents were never reported to the authorities.

“This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of a 21-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, and her unborn baby,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “When the suspect became enraged, family members and neighbors did everything they could to help her get away from him. Please keep this family in your prayers.”

