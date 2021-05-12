Precautionary boil water notice in effect for parts of Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice Wednesday due to a water main break during construction.

County officials say the notice is for customers located on Bailey Road and west, from Shepherd Road to Highway 60, within the Southwest Region Public Water System. This affects approximately 3,900 customers.

Impacted customers should drink bottled water and/or boil water for at least one minute before cooking and drinking.

The precautionary boil water notice is in effect until ongoing water sampling analysis is completed. Polk County Utilities will issue more information on rescinding the precautionary notice once results have been confirmed, which is normally after 48 hours.

For any questions or concerns regarding this notice, you may contact customer service at 863-298-4100 or Regional Water Plant Supervisor Ben Bushe at 863-247-4078.