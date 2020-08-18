Possible human remains discovered in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Bartow police are investigating a potentially grim discovery on the city’s south side.
The agency said it received a report about possible human remains at an undisclosed location Monday night.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and further information will be released at a later time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
