Possible human remains discovered in Bartow

Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Bartow police are investigating a potentially grim discovery on the city’s south side.

The agency said it received a report about possible human remains at an undisclosed location Monday night.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and further information will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

