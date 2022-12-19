LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Charges are possible following the death of a young boy in Lakeland Friday evening, according to Lakeland’s new Police Chief Sam Taylor.

“The parents of the 13-year-old, the homeowners, they feel awful too. It was their weapon that wasn’t secured,” Taylor said.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy visited the home of a 13-year-old boy on Starling Loop in Lakeland.

“The parents that dropped him off felt like, or were operating under the impression, that there was going to be adults at the house,” Taylor added. “They found out later that that was not true.”

In fact, the adults who live in the 13-year-old’s home are truck drivers and are working in Arizona. The grandmother, who is staying with the boy, was at work.

Authorities said the boys found a gun in a vehicle in the garage. The 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with it and died later at Tampa General Hospital.

The name of the victim is not being made public due to Marsy’s Law.

“We’re still in the process of doing some investigation, trying to find out if there’s any charges. There may be some charges that come from this,” Taylor told News Channel 8.

Any potential charges in this case would involve the failure to properly secure the weapon.

“You buy a weapon, you have a responsibility to secure it. You have a moral responsibility, a legal responsibility to secure your weapon,” Taylor said.

With children at home and gathering for the holidays, Chief Taylor reminded gun owners to safely store their firearms.

“It has to be securely encased in some sort of a lock box, or a trigger lock or something of those sorts. You can’t just throw it in your armrest or wrap it in a towel or put it underneath your seat or put it underneath your bed,” he said.

Conversations about guns may eliminate the curiosity factor that so often has deadly consequences, according to the chief.

“10, 11, 12-year-olds, they probably are old enough to have that conversation with them. If you want to take them to the range, the NRA has programs you can put them through. Teach them how to shoot 22s. Start out with a smaller caliber weapon,” Taylor said. “I think once they are familiar with it, the curiosity kind of goes away.”