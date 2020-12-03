Porch pirates on prowl during pandemic-era holiday season, Tampa Bay sheriffs warn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As the pandemic drags on into the holiday season, law enforcement officials are warning folks about the prevalence of porch pirates.

“We’ve seen more porch pirates than normal during the year because of COVID and that’s not slowed down,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We anticipate that’ll only increase during the Christmas season.”

Sheriff Judd and the Heartland Crime Stoppers are looking for tips on two sticky-fingered thieves. One woman took a package from a front porch in the area of Colonial Avenue and Jamestown Avenue in Lakeland.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Another woman stole two packages in the Queen’s Cove residence in Winter Haven.

“We need to know who she is. Call Crimestoppers. You can make more money reporting her than she made in product that she stole,” said Sheriff Judd.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

You can contact Heartland Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip on their website.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a suspect who stole $500 worth of packages from a home on Stockbridge Drive in Tampa.

“Unfortunately, this is the nature of the holiday season, but this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated year-round,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are making their holiday purchases online. I want to take this time to encourage residents to take advantage of our Operation Pinch-A-Grinch program. It’s a simple and free way they can safeguard their holiday packages at one of two of our district offices.”

Hillsborough County residents can ship their online orders to HCSO’s District 3 Office, located at 7202 Gunn Highway in Tampa, or District 5 Office, located at 10128 Windhorst Road in Tampa through December 21.

Officials urge you to avoid having your package sitting outside for too long.

“Either be home when the package is delivered, ask your neighbor to pick up the package for you, have the package delivered to your neighbor’s house or, if your boss will allow it, deliver it to the office where you work,” Sheriff Judd said.

Suspects caught stealing packages from porches face a felony burglary charge.