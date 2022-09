LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular downtown Lakeland restaurant was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a grease fire.

Firefighters said the call came in around 3 p.m. at Harry’s Seafood Bar and Grille on North Kentucky Avenue.

The Lakeland Fire Department said that a kitchen fire spread into a ventilation shaft.

Downtown streets were closed while crews battled the flames.

No one was hurt.

It’s not known when the restaurant will reopen.