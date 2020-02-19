Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland woman says parts of Puerto Rico now feels like a ghost town while others resemble a refugee camp as earthquakes have rattled the island for over a month.

“People are afraid to be inside their own houses. A lot of people in tents. They’d rather be outside of their house than inside,” said Dory Rodriguez Joseph, who grew up in Puerto Rico.

Almost all of her family still lives there.

“You can feel that anxiety of people. That they don’t know what’s going to happen next,” she said.

Rodriguez Joseph was there in early January when the 6.4 magnitude hit.

“It definitely woke us up and just running and grabbing my 6-year-old and ran outside of my house,” she remembered.

Rodriguez Joseph, who is well connected in the church community in Puerto Rico, has been on a mission to help.

Through her organization ‘Mission of Love for Puerto Rico’ and Polk County-based ‘BandAid for Puerto Rico,’ this week she provided Home Depot gift cards to a single grandmother in need.

The woman, named Carmen, had a crack in her roof caused by the earthquakes’ vibrations.

With the money raised, work began this week on resealing and powerwashing her roof and retiling her bathroom.

“We provide the materials and other missionaries and people that go there do the labor for free,” she said.

A multi-billion emergency aid package for Puerto Rico passed in the U.S. House this month but is unlikely to move forward in the Senate.

President Donald Trump threatened to veto it due to corruption concerns.

If you would like to donate to Mission of Love for Puerto Rico, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/mission-of-love-for-puerto-rico

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday"

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"

Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game"

Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money"

3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete"

New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary"

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex"

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss