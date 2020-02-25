Polk waitress receives $1K ‘Big Fat Tip’ from local organization

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland woman is spreading her appreciation for servers by giving them “big fat tips.”

“I was just in shock because you think it’s a joke,” said Cathy Mayfield, a waitress at the Egg Station in Lakeland. “I was like, are you kidding? It has to be a joke. But it was real!”

Last week, she served her first table of the day – a couple of egg sandwiches, a coffee and a soda.

The customers gave her a $1,000 tip on a $16 bill.

Courtesy Cathy Mayfield

“The kindness to me is more than the money. To know the kindness is still out there it shows you that there is still good in the world,” said Mayfield.

She plans to give each of her co-workers at the restaurant that morning $50 each.

The rest she will put in her savings account.

“Most of the time people that are waitressing are going through something – a young mother, a kid in college – there’s always, some way or another, there’s struggling,” she said.

“It is so exciting to give away this money. I almost wonder if it’s more exciting for the people giving the money than the people receiving it,” said Deedre Daniel, the founder of “Big Fat Tip.”

Mayfield was the eleventh server to receive a $1,000 “Big Fat Tip.”

It’s an organization Daniel founded to show her appreciation for servers. Daniel has given the big tips to five servers in Lakeland and six in other cities across the country.

She used to be a waitress.

“You are really at the mercy of the generosity of the people you encounter that day and a lot of that’s pure fate,” she said.

Daniel chooses her recipients completely at random.

To donate to her next “big fat tip,” visit her website.

LATEST POLK COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization"

Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case"

Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes"

Juul investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juul investigation"

Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning"

Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak"

Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus"

Package delivery problem creating a frustrating situation for Lakeshore Ranch residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Package delivery problem creating a frustrating situation for Lakeshore Ranch residents"

the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade

Thumbnail for the video titled "the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade"

America's first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island"

Sneak peek at Solar Vortex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneak peek at Solar Vortex"

HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss