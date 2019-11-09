Polk teen born without arms learning medical skills, wants to become medical examiner

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven High School senior is dreaming big and defying expectations of what she can do without arms.

Donavia “Angel” Walker, 17, was born without arms.

She says she was raised without limitations, receiving constant encouragement from her mother.

Angel Walker preparing to draw blood from her mother

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“She’s my biggest supporter. She keeps me up. She never lets me say I can’t do anything because I just know it ain’t gonna fly in the house,” she said.

It’s with that confidence that Angel presents herself to the world: Without arms, yes, but also without fear.

“After high school, I want to go to college to get my bachelor’s degree and my medical degree because I want to be a medical examiner,” she said. “Figuring out how someone passed or help solve a crime.”

To help with that career path, Angel is studying in the Medical Academy at Winter Haven High School.

This year, she is taking an EKG class where she and her classmates learn about the heart and how to use EKG devices.

She’s learning how to use her feet to check vital signs and even, use a needle to draw blood.

“She works hard and her struggles are real but she overcomes it. She has the drive,” said Deborah Macon, who has been Angel’s paraeducator since Angel was in the 8th grade.

In addition to studying with the Medical Academy, Angel says her participation in JROTC has helped to boost her confidence. She is now drill team commander.

While life hasn’t always been easy for Angel, she says, with her strength and her smarts, she will make a difference.

“I want to do something great. I want to help people,” she said. “I want people to remember me by doing something that people think I couldn’t do. I’d like to step out and show people I can do things just like you.”

