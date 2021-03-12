Polk teacher arrested at school, accused of stealing over $66k from grandmother

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County teacher was arrested Friday at her school after a months-long investigation revealed she had stolen over $66,000 from her grandmother, the sheriff’s office said.

Polk County fraud detectives charged 40-year-old Laura Ramos, a teacher at Dundee Ridge Middle Academy, with grand theft of a person over 65, scheming to defraud over $50,000, fraudulent use of a credit card, and criminal use of a personal ID.

Ramos was made the power of attorney for her grandmother in 2013, due to her grandmother’s declining health. At that time, her grandmother’s monthly bills averaged $550 and spent about $200-$400 a month on miscellaneous items. Ramos would write checks from the victim’s account and withdrew cash for her as needed.

In October 2020, detectives said the grandmother received a PayPal credit card bill in the mail in her name that she didn’t know about. Instead of telling Ramos, she alerted other family members who discovered that her entire bank account had been emptied and had a negative balance.

The victim’s family members deposited their own money into her account to keep her from having to file bankruptcy.

Investigation revealed that the 83-year-old sold her home in early 2018, resulting in $80,000 being deposited into her account. The account had a second signer, a woman who died in September 2018.

Checks and withdraws made prior to the second signer’s death were generally very consistent, detectives discovered, and the account maintained a balance around $71,000. But after the second signer died, they discovered a series of payments to PayPal, restaurants, Epcot, stores, and many other locations. Prior to November 2018, detectives said there were about 3-6 payments to deferent services per month. After November that number increased to nearly 50 per month.

Between November 2018 and November 2019, detectives said the victim’s account reduced from $66,836 to a negative balance of -$193.00.

The victim passed away in February 2021.

Detectives submitted subpoenas and gathered documentation of payments to the following entities:

Bank of America

PayPal credit

Capital One credit

Hot Topic

Planet Fitness

Badcock

Epcot

Nissan

Publix ATM cash withdrawals

Over time, the sheriff’s office said Ramos depleted her grandmother’s bank account and opened three different credit cards in her name, maxing them all out.

Ramos has been employed by Polk County Public Schools since 2008. She currently works as a 6th and 7th grade US History teacher at Dundee Ridge Middle Academy. She was arrested at the school Friday and transported to the Polk County Jail.