POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced a second officer-involved shooting incident Tuesday while discussing the death of a 21-year-old deputy who died in the line of duty earlier in the morning.

Sheriff Judd said in the final moments of the press conference Tuesday an officer-involved shooting team was en route to the scene in the city of Winter Haven.

In response to an inquiry from WFLA, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved a Winter Haven Police Officer and is being investigated by a Polk County law enforcement task force overseen by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said no officers were injured in the latest officer-involved shooting incident and two suspects were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the public is not in danger.

Additional details are expected to follow, however, a timeline for that information was not provided.