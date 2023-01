LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk State College students were told to shelter in place on Friday morning.

An alert posted to the college’s Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. said the shelter in place was ordered due to “individuals possibly armed near campus.”

The college gave the “all clear” to the Lakeland campus at 10:15 a.m.

“The alert for Polk State College has been lifted. You may resume your normal activities,” the college wrote on its Facebook page.