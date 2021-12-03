Polk State College cancels $1.2 million in student debt for nearly 1,300 students

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly 1,300 students at Polk State College are now debt-free after the college decided to cancel $1.2 million in student debt.

The college made the announcement Friday morning, saying that it was trying to relieve the financial burdens its students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college canceled debt for students who were enrolled between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Any student debt that were sent to collections during this time have also been eliminated.

“Polk State College recognizes that student debt is a barrier to advancement and has added to student and family burdens during the pandemic,” said Polk State College President Angela Garcia Falconetti. “The College is in the business of eliminating obstacles and opening pathways to improved quality of life. We view this as one more way to help students and our community move forward.”

Polk State College used money from the the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to cover the cost of the debt.

The college said it has invested almost $7.3 million of the nearly $18 million in relief funds for student emergency financial aid, which has been given to more than 4,000 students