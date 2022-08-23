TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective is asking for the public’s help with identifying two men involved in an ongoing fuel theft investigation.

Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida posted photos of the two men said to be involved, along with a vehicle, on Facebook last week.

According to the post, on Aug. 14, 15 and 16, the blue Dodge Caravan pictured was used to steal a large amount of diesel fuel from gas stations in the Lake Wales area.

Those who may recognize one or both of the men are asked to contact Detective Thomas at 863-292-3300 or rthomas2@PolkSheriff.org, case #22-33908.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or go online. Tips can also be reported via the P3tips app on a smart phone.