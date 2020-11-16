Polk Sheriff’s Charities to give away free turkeys this Saturday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., will be hosting a free turkey giveaway Saturday at three Polk County locations.
“We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays. This is the third year in a row that we’ve been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donations made year-round to Polk Sheriff’s Charities,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
The turkeys will be distributed one per family, one per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No identification or pre-qualification is required to receive a turkey.
Deputies will be at each location to hand out the frozen birds, which are in the 15 to 17 pound range. Up to 1,400 turkeys will be given away.
Below are the three distribution locations:
- East Polk — Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy, Dundee
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Cars will only be allowed to enter the parking lot south of the church from Old Scenic Highway, then will be directed around the back of the church to the distribution point. Cars will then be directed to exit north onto Old Scenic Highway towards Dundee.
- Central Polk — Lake Region High School campus, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Cars will be directed to enter onto Cameron Road from US 17, which turns into Gilbert Street, then onto Thunder Road, through the school parking lot to the distribution point, and back out onto Gilbert Street.
- West Polk — Lakes Church (AKA Church at the Mall), 1010 East Memorial Blvd, Lakeland
- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Cars will only be allowed to enter the parking lot from the westbound lane of Memorial at the intersection with Ingraham Avenue, and then will be directed to the rear parking lot of the church to the distribution point. Cars will be directed to exit westbound onto Memorial, or straight onto Ingraham Avenue.
