Polk Sheriff’s Charities to give away free turkeys this Saturday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., will be hosting a free turkey giveaway Saturday at three Polk County locations.

“We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays. This is the third year in a row that we’ve been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donations made year-round to Polk Sheriff’s Charities,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The turkeys will be distributed one per family, one per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No identification or pre-qualification is required to receive a turkey.

Deputies will be at each location to hand out the frozen birds, which are in the 15 to 17 pound range. Up to 1,400 turkeys will be given away.

Below are the three distribution locations: