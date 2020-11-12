Missing Publix employee, 21, found ‘brutally murdered’ in Lake Wales orange grove

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips to solve the killing of a 21-year-old Publix warehouse employee who was found dead in an orange grove in Lake Wales.

The man, Danne Frazier of Winter Haven, was reported missing after he didn’t come home from work on Nov. 4.

Deputies said Frazier was last seen around 2:20 a.m. at the Wawa gas station on Englewood Drive. This was about 20 minutes after he left the Publix warehouse in Lakeland.

His body was found Tuesday in an orange grove off Helicopter Road. An autopsy performed Friday will determine his cause of death.

“As we recreate the final days of this young man’s life, we know that there are those out there who know what happened to him. You can remain completely anonymous—and get cash—for your information. All you have to do is contact Heartland Crime Stoppers. He was brutally murdered, and then dumped in an orange grove, and his family deserves justice.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call them at 863-298-6200.

