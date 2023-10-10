POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made his position clear while condemning the “murderous” attack by “Hamas terrorists” on Israeli citizens.

Judd made the comment while announcing his planned participation at a “Stand With Israel Rally” happening Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Temple Emanuel located at 600 Lake Hollingsworth Drive in Lakeland. The rally is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

“The moment we received information about the unprovoked and murderous terrorist attack on Israeli citizens, we put an operation in place to help protect those in Polk County’s Jewish community from anti-Semitic attacks,” Sheriff Judd said.

“I unequivocally condemn the horrific and barbaric attack by Hamas terrorists. The level of violence and depraved indifference to human life displayed by the terrorists are almost inconceivable,” he added. “The victims, their families, and all the people of Israel are in my prayers.”

Event organizers encourage the community to rally as they “seek comfort and strength through unity at this dire moment in history.”