POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd celebrated his 50-year anniversary in law enforcement Thursday, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies shared two pictures of Judd — one taken early in his law enforcement career, and another taken more recently — with the caption, “How it started……….how it’s going now.”

(Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Judd began his career at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher in 1972. After transferring to the Patrol Division two years later, he progressed through the ranks – holding every rank from Sergeant to Colonel.

In 2004, Polk County elected Judd to serve as Sheriff.

According to the sheriff’s office, Judd was a past president of the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Major County Sheriffs of America, a national organization serving counties with a population of 500,000 or more.

“Thanks for the memories……..and we’re looking forward to another couple more decades of service!” the sheriff’s office tweet said.