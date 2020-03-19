Polk sheriff: Former police officer killed wife in murder-suicide

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Puerto Rican police officer fatally shot his 33-year-old wife before turning a gun on himself during a SWAT situation in the Poinciana area of Kissimmee Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Jason Ramierez Comas had come to the United States from Puerto Rico after he accidentally killed his partner in a shooting, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a home near Cedar Road and Lake Marion Creek Road in Kissimmee after family members went there to check on Comas’ family.

Deputies said Comas called his mother-in-law and instructed her to come to the home and take his children, two girls ages 3 and 7.

“They exited the house. Then they dial 911. Gave us the information. Our deputies arrived and begin to talk to Jason,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to Judd, Comas told deputies he had shot his wife in the head.

“We’re treating this as a hostage situation because we can’t confirm that our female is deceased,” Judd recalled.

Judd said SWAT members and hostage negotiators tried to work with Comas through the night.

“The guy is very polite, as he talks to our folks, he says ‘look you guys are my brothers in law enforcement I would never hurt you,’” Judd said of Comas. “But if you come into the house I’m going to kill myself.”

Deputies heard a single gunshot and decided to breach the home. There, they found Comas dead from a gunshot wound to the head. His wife’s body was found on the floor.

Judd said Comas had been working as an Uber driver in Poinciana. His family came to the area from Puerto Rico after Comas shot and killed his partner during an accidental discharge incident, in which he injured his hand. The incident was under investigation when they moved.

