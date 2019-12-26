Polk sheriff blasts Amazon for not helping catch delivery driver who stole package

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff Grady Judd went after Amazon on Thursday for allegedly refusing to cooperate with detectives who were trying to find a driver who stole a package from a home in Polk County.

Deputies said the theft occurred on Dec. 19 at a home in the Waterson Development near Davenport.

The homeowner provided deputies with video that shows Jose Campos, 27, of Kissimmee, deliver the package and take a confirmation photo before removing it from the doorstep, deputies said.

“Because this porch pirate was an employee of Amazon, detectives believed, this would be easy to solve—good for the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner, and Amazon—getting a dishonest employee off the road. Not so fast,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

When detectives contacted Amazon, they were told they would need a subpoena.

“Even Amazon’s loss prevention manager told a detective to get a subpoena—that Amazon would not cooperate with law enforcement and identify their driver unless the Sheriff’s Office served a subpoena for their records at their corporate headquarters in Delaware. This is despite detectives having video, pictures, and the date, time, and the address of the delivery and crime,” the press release said.

Detectives were eventually able to identify Campos using the video from the homeowner, and other security cameras in the area. One video gave them the tag of the vehicle Campos was driving, which belonged to his girlfriend.

Detectives made contact with his girlfriend, who told them Campos delivered packages for Amazon.

When interviewed by detectives, Campos reportedly confessed to taking the package.

He was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.

Sheriff Grady Judd lambasted Amazon’s decision to not cooperate with their investigation in a statement:

“I’m not surprised by much anymore, but this lack of cooperation from Amazon floors me. All we needed was a name—they knew who committed this crime in Polk County, and they would not tell us without us serving legal process to their corporate headquarters in Delaware,” said Judd. “This is just irresponsible on their part. They apparently don’t care about the ongoing safe and secure delivery of their packages to their customers and exposing other customers to burglary and theft. It is impossible to believe this was this guy’s only theft.”

