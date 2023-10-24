POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — School leaders in Polk County are deciding how to move forward with two major lawsuits impacting students’ health.

The district could join a multi-district suit against social media companies and settle for millions of dollars in a case against e-cigarette company Juul.

The legal battle against the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik-Tok and YouTube claim the platforms have contributed to the mental health crisis and created problems in the classroom.

Members of the Pinellas County school board recently voted to join the same lawsuit. According to some board members, the lawsuit will allow them to recoup money and resources used to deal with cyberbullying and mental health issues related to the site.

The Polk County School Board is also considering whether to accept a settlement of approximately $2.5 million in their lawsuit against Juul.

Polk is one of 1,400 districts across the country that joined the legal fight to hold major tech companies accountable for the harmful effects of their products on adolescents.

Discussions about the two lawsuits are included on the agenda for the Polk County School Board’s regular meeting, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.