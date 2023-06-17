LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people gathered for Polk Pride in the Park Saturday, a large LGBTQ+ pride festival designed for the whole family.

“I grew up in Lakeland and it’s changed a lot,” said Polk Pride president Scott Guira. “More and more people are accepting.”

“We’ve become an inclusive community,” he continued.

Walking through the park, you could find colorful pride flags, a bounce house, and a tent for diversity healthcare.

“Everybody is welcome,” Diversity Healthcare Owner Clay Reedy. “You don’t have to feel afraid to have healthcare.”

The Polk County League of Women Voters was also on-site, encouraging everyone to register to vote.

“We’re collecting several different petitions for different amendments we hope to get on the ballot this year,” said volunteer Andy Crossfield. “The first one is for reproductive rights.”

“We’re also trying to get more clarity on returning convicted felons,” he continued.

The organization also urged the community to do its part in curbing gun violence on the streets.

“It says it all,” he said as he held up a bumper sticker. “It’s easier to child-proof your gun than it is to bulletproof your child.”