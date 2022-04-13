POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man claimed his $1 million prize after playing the new “500X THE CASH” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Jose Vences Maldonado, 43, of Lake Alfred, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Vences Maldonado bought his winning ticket from the Wawa located at 334 Havendale Boulevard in Auburndale. The store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The new $50 game features a top prize of $25 million— that’s the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game, according to the lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.