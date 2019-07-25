Polk man steals cash then calls an Uber, authorities say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Davenport man stole more than $100 from a woman, fled and then called an Uber, according to law enforcement officials.

Jose Quinones, 20, posted a PlayStation for sale on the online marketplace app “letgo,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

He met up with a 19-year old woman just after midnight Thursday morning to sell it to her.

But that’s not what happened, according to authorities.

“I just had a guy snatch $100 from me and run,” said the victim in the call she made to 911.

She had $106 in her lap.

“Jose walks up, he says to himself ‘self, there’s the hundred dollars.’ He reaches in, grabs the hundred dollars and runs,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quinones was arrested in early July for operating a vehicle without a valid registration and driving without a valid driver’s license.

So this time, he called Uber and Lyft. Deputies found him in an Uber car.

“They stop the Uber driver [and] said ‘Would you happen to have Jose in your Uber?’ The Uber driver said ‘How do you know?’ There’s Jose,” said Sheriff Judd.

The lesson here: always be aware when conducting in-person transactions that originate online.

The Sheriff’s Office suggests you meet in a public place when it is light outside, possibly a law enforcement station parking lot.

Bring a friend or a family member and take pictures of the person you are dealing with and their vehicle.