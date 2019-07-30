Polk man gets $10K bill from county for removing tree, debris

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk City man was shocked to open a bill from the county for more than $10,000 after an ordinance violation lead to tree removal on his property.

“Can’t sleep at night thinking about the price,” said Charles Calhon.

The property on Smith Road has been in the Calhoun family since the 1950’s.

When Hurricane Irma hit, a massive tree came crashing down, Calhoun said.

In February of this year, Polk County Code Enforcement officials left a sign on the property, instructing the homeowners to remove a shed, debris and the fallen tree.

It violated the county’s property maintenance ordinance. It was a public nuisance, according to the county.

The county also sent Calhoun a notice and provided 8 On Your Side with a copy of a certified mail receipt that appeared to be signed by Calhoun.

“I was out here a couple days cleaning up but didn’t have nothing, no way to remove the tree,” said Calhoun.

Then, one day in May, the county sent contractors to remove the tree.

Calhoun received a bill from the county for $10,576.77.

8 On Your Side obtained the invoice for the debris and tree removal. It shows contractors charge $400 per ton and they hauled more than 24 tons.

Calhoun also had to pay for dump tickets and other fees.

The Calhouns are bothered the county could do work on someone’s property without their permission but it is allowed through the ordinance.

The county does offer a payment arrangement, which includes interest. Unpaid amounts could be added to a resident’s tax bill.