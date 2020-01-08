Polk leaders warn students on the dangers of vaping

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff and a school superintendent are teaming up to tackle the dangers of vaping from all sides.

“Please don’t ruin your future,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a new PSA.

“And don’t risk your health,” added school superintendent Jacqueline Byrd.

The issue is a nationwide problem and Polk County is below the state average when it comes to students who vape.

In 2012, 2% of Polk County middle and high schoolers said they routinely used vaping products. That number grew to 12% by 2018.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, in 2016 about one in ten high school students reported having recently used e-cigarettes. Just three years later, that number has more than doubled to one in four.

The JAMA report estimates a million students use e-cigarettes daily. It has become so prevalent, the Food and Drug Administration is labeling it an epidemic.

While below the average, it’s still a growing problem in Polk County that, officials say, needs to be tackled.

That is why officials released this PSA for students and parents.

“It’s shocking to me the number of young adults who are vaping and are having extreme respiratory issues, including death,” said Audrey Kelley-Fritz, senior manager of prevention, health & wellness at Polk County Public Schools.

Vape pens can look like thumb drives and are easily hidden from teachers in the classroom, she warns.

“I think vaping is an equal opportunity destroyer,” said Kelley-Fritz.

“We’ve seen that vaping has just erupted in the high schools,” said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd got involved to warn kids about putting THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in the pens, a felony.

“When you are charged with a felony as a teenager, that can get to be a real problem later on in life,” he said. “Here’s the way I feel about vaping: are you just nuts? Why are you vaping? It’s just dangerous. When you’re a teenager you’re bulletproof.”

In October, Polk County schools educated middle schoolers on the dangers of vaping. The same is being done this month at every high school.