Polk Fire Rescue working to put out 15-acre brush fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned Polk Fire Rescue is currently working to put out a 15-acre brush fire.

Florida Forest Service is working with Polk Fire Rescue to contain and diminish the fire. The fire started near 1517 Brook Road in Fort Meade, Florida.

According to Polk Fire Rescue, the wind direction was making it difficult to battle the fire. However, both crews are working to put out hotspots.

They are not sure what caused the fire.

Five structures have currently been protected, including two houses and three barns.

We are working to get more information.