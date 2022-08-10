POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A disgraced Polk County fire captain resigned amid an investigation that led to child pornography charges, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a tip from an unnamed source led deputies to investigate 40-year-old Brian Steger, who was actively serving as the captain for Polk County Fire Rescue.

On Aug. 7, deputies arrived at the fire station where Steger was currently on duty. Steger told detectives he had set up an internet account in his name at the fire station for personal use.

When detectives took a look at Steger’s personal computer, it was actively downloading pornography files, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies searched Steger’s other electronic devices, they found 25 files of enhanced pornography depicting children as young as five years old being sexually battered.

Deputies said all of Steger’s devices were seized for further examination. If additional child pornography files are found, charges may be added.

“One of the most important kinds of investigations we do is identifying those who are distributing child pornography,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Those who download, view, and exchange these terrible images and videos fuel the market for exploitative images that are dependent upon the continued and ongoing sexual abuse of children.”

Judd added, “The fact that the person we arrested is a public servant is especially troubling. We will make sure he is held accountable for his actions.”

Steger was charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography – enhanced and one count of promotion of child pornography. He was held at the Polk County Jail with no bond.

Deputies said Steger resigned his employment in lieu of termination. He was hired by PCFR in 2003.

In January 2021, another PCFR captain was accused to stealing syringes of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for his elderly mother. Deputies said the captain had assistance from a PCFR paramedic who was accused of falsifying official documents to pull it off.