Polk fire crews battling brush fire near State Road 60

Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Polk County.

The fire is off State Road 60 at Tiger Lake Road in Lake Wales.

Florida Forest Service personal tell us, the fire scorched about 70 acres and is moving toward State Road 60.

Fire crews said drivers should be careful because the smoke in the area is reducing visibility along the roadway as the fire is 70% contained at this time.

