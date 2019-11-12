Polk detectives looking for men seen cashing checks connected to Harvest Meat Market robbery

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men seen cashing checks at a BB&T Bank are wanted for questioning by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The checks, detectives say, are from the Harvest Meat Market account and are connected to a robbery that took place at the Lakeland location on Sept. 14.

“Our detectives would like to speak to them to find out – how did you come about these checks? We’re not saying they’re necessarily the people who did the robbery but it is kind of interesting that they would have these checks,” said Brian Bruchey, public information officer, Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

In mid-September, two men carrying semi-automatic handguns were caught on surveillance video charging in through the back of Harvest Meat Market.

They pointed their guns at two female employees, forcing them to remove items from the safe.

“They’re good people. They helped out with the tornado recently so we’d really like to help, get this solved,” said Bruchey.

The Sheriff’s Office previously shared images of a silver newer-model Kia Sportage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Hewett at 863-298-6960, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or the Heartland Crimestoppers website.

“We don’t know what they’re capable of. These people cooperated! If they wouldn’t have cooperated, what would the robbers have done? We don’t know that and we really don’t want to find out,” said Bruchey.