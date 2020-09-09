Polk deputy responds to alligator call only to discover it was a pool float

POLK CO. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got called out to a home after someone discovered what at first appeared to be a live alligator in the storage shed.
When the deputy arrived at the shed, he found an alligator, but not a dangerous one. The sheriff’s office said the alligator Deputy Trexler found was a pool float.
There was no word on if the gator was removed from the premises.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin active as peak hurricane season arrives
- Elderly person robbed at gunpoint in Sun City Center home, deputies say
- Florida coronavirus: 2,056 new cases, 200 residents dead
- Pirates, Puerto Rican MLBers wear Roberto Clemente’s 21
- Georgia investigating 1,000 cases of ‘potential double voting’ in June primary