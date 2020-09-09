Polk deputy responds to alligator call only to discover it was a pool float

Polk County

Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office

POLK CO. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got called out to a home after someone discovered what at first appeared to be a live alligator in the storage shed.

When the deputy arrived at the shed, he found an alligator, but not a dangerous one. The sheriff’s office said the alligator Deputy Trexler found was a pool float.

There was no word on if the gator was removed from the premises.

