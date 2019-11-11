WFLA NOW: Sheriff’s office: Polk deputies shoot, kill woman driving stolen truck at them

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly deputy-involved shooting investigation is underway in Polk County after a woman attempted to hit two deputies with a stolen truck.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting took place Monday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy had noticed a stolen Ford F-250 in the woods off Lakeland Acres Road. As two deputies began to approach the truck, deputies called out to a woman to get out of the truck and talk with them.

The woman proceeded to accelerate directly towards the two deputies. Fearing for their safety both deputies fired at the suspect driving the truck, killing her.

The suspect’s criminal history includes 14 felony charges including at least 4 arrests.

Neither deputy was struck by the truck or injured in the incident.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for the latest.

