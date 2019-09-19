Polk deputies searching for 3 attempted murder suspects

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating three men involved in an attempted murder in Winter Haven.

Deputies say the incident occurred 10:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. According to deputies, the unknown men shot the victim in the victim’s backyard located near Lake Howard Drive, east of Lake Deer.

Deputies say the victim is expected to recover from there injuries.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to contact

Detective Hewett 863-662-9635.